Australia, Vanuatu sign deal barring foreign military base on Pacific island

CANBERRA: Australia and Vanuatu signed a sweeping economic and security agreement on Monday (Jun 29) that bars the establishment of any foreign military base on the Pacific island.

Vanuatu is at the centre of strategic rivalry between China and US allies in the South Pacific, and Australia has expressed concern that Beijing is seeking a permanent security presence in the region.

The agreement commits Australia to greater economic support for Vanuatu, whose largest external creditor is China, and it stops a foreign military power establishing a base there.

"What this does do is to provide certainty for Australia that there will be no foreign military base," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters after signing the deal in Canberra with his Vanuatu counterpart Jotham Napat.

"We have concluded a balanced agreement that will protect our collective and individual security and our sovereignty," he added.

China's navy has made repeated port calls to Vanuatu.

Beijing also funded the expansion of a wharf in Luganville, once the largest US military base in the South Pacific, fuelling concern in Canberra and Washington that China wanted a navy base.

China and Vanuatu previously said the wharf was for cruise ships.

The Nakamal Agreement commits Vanuatu to rejecting the militarisation of infrastructure, said Napat.

"As a country, we have in fact passed an act in parliament not to allow any militarisation to actually be used for our critical infrastructure," he told reporters at a news conference after the signing.