Rainfall aids fight against Belgium's biggest wildfire, as blazes rip through Europe

BELGIUM: Rain over eastern Belgium on Monday (Aug 17) morning aided firefighters battling to contain the country's biggest wildfire on record, which had threatened to reach the German border.

Wildfires have ripped through Europe this summer after successive severe heatwaves, fuelled by climate change, have intensified drought and left vegetation tinder-dry. Fires have now burned 576,000ha in Europe this year, data from the European Forest Fire Information System showed – an area twice the size of Luxembourg.

Over the weekend, an elderly couple died as fires swept through the Greek island of Salamina, where 500 people were evacuated by ferry after gale-force winds pushed a wildfire towards residential areas, damaging houses. A blaze in Aragon, in northeastern Spain, destroyed 16,600ha, while a fire in the tourist town of Omis, Croatia, forced 1,000 people to evacuate.

In Belgium, weather agency IRM said between 5 and 9mm of rain was forecast on Monday in the High Fens, a nature reserve in the east of Belgium which has been burning since Friday.

The local temperature was set to fall to around 20°C, having breached 30°C last week in a heatwave that saw parts of Belgium hit temperatures of 37°C.

"This will change everything; in addition to the water associated with rainfall, there will also be an increase in humidity levels," fire department captain Olivier Guist told Belgian radio station RTBF.

Despite the dip in temperatures, large swathes of western, southern and central Europe were still at high risk of wildfires on Monday, EFFIS data showed.