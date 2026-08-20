Evacuation orders lifted in Belgian wildfire zone

ZOMBIE FIRE

Europe has been swept by weeks of devastating wildfires fuelled by dry conditions and a historically hot summer, with France, Greece, Portugal and Spain also battling major blazes.



The High Fens blaze broke out for reasons still unknown in an area that was ravaged by massive fires in 1911, during a similar period of heatwaves.



It is the country's largest wildfire since.



Even once it is brought under control, officials have warned it will take weeks or even months of soaking and dousing to prevent the blaze from reigniting.



"The fire is burning in the peat, so it is actually underground, sometimes quite deep," explained area fire chief David Covens on a trip into the fire zone.



In peatland terrain like the High Fens, a fire can keep burning underground and resurface some distance away, a phenomenon known as a "zombie fire" that can also attack tree roots, increasing the risk of them collapsing.



"At first glance, it may seem under control, but it can flare up again because it re-emerges, sometimes from great depths," said the regional government's Ernoux.



To detect flare-ups more effectively, firefighters were using drones equipped with heat-sensing detectors, she said.



In forests, peat is an accumulation of spongy, highly flammable, carbon-rich material formed over time through the decomposition of plant matter.



It is an ideal fuel for buried embers, which can lie dormant until favourable conditions, such as wind and dry weather, allow them to reignite in broad daylight.



"Whenever we disturb the ground, when we cut down a tree and expose the soil, the fire can reignite," said fire chief Covens.



"We're doing everything we can with the resources available, but we know this is going to take a long time."