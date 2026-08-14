Europe swelters under fresh wave of extreme heat

PARIS: Millions of people across Europe - particularly in France, Italy, Spain and Britain - baked through a new wave of extreme temperatures on Thursday (Aug 13) as the continent's latest heatwave picked up.

More than 135 million people were forecast to face temperatures above 35°C, with Britain recording its fifth-hottest day on record and parts of France soaring past 42°C.

"The heat has been unbearable here, honestly," said pharmacist Bailey Williamson, voicing concern for hospital patients as Britain sweltered.

Europe is the fastest-warming continent and in some places is ill-equipped to deal with hot weather. Scientists blame ever hotter and more frequent heatwaves on human-caused climate change.

Repeat heatwaves and drought have fuelled a historically hot summer of wildfires, and contributed to the deaths of thousands of people.

Temperatures were expected to surpass 30°C for nearly three out of five European residents (excluding Turkey) - around 340 million people - according to an AFP analysis based on German weather service forecasts and 2025 population projections from the Joint Research Centre.

The findings are consistent with those of Austrian NGO Klimadashboard.