UK and France prepare for another heatwave as western Europe sets new temperature record

PARIS: The UK and France are bracing for the fifth heatwave of the season, adding to an intense stretch of hot weather that has repeatedly sent temperatures soaring across Europe since May.

National weather agency Météo-France is warning about temperatures approaching 40°C from Tuesday (Aug 11) onward in southeastern France.

And in the UK, an amber heat health alert for most of England will be in place beginning on Tuesday as temperatures are forecast to climb to 36°C later this week.

Across Europe, the extreme heat began in May and has contributed to major wildfires, prolonged drought and new national temperature records, as well as thousands of projected heat-related deaths.

Globally, so far this is the third-hottest year, behind 2024 and 2025, climate statistics show.

But 2026 still has time to catch up. Thanks to the one-two punch of accelerated human-caused global warming and a supersized El Nino - a periodic warming of parts of the Pacific that leads to temperature variations around the globe - there’s an increasing chance that by the end of the year, 2026 could become the hottest year on record, scientists said.

Last month saw the highest average sea surface temperature ever recorded for July across the extrapolar oceans, or the oceans free of seasonal sea ice, according to the European climate agency Copernicus.

That was partially fueled by developing El Nino conditions in the equatorial Pacific, the service said. The new average record for July is 20.96°C, which beat the 2023 record of 20.89°C.

But last month’s average surface air temperature globally was 16.90°C, making it only the joint second warmest July on record, tied with July 2024, Copernicus reported.