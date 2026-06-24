CNA Explains: What is a heat dome? The weather pattern behind Europe's heatwave

SINGAPORE: Europe is experiencing a major heatwave, with high temperatures disrupting daily life across the continent.

In France, more than 90 per cent of the population is facing extreme heat. Temperatures are set to reach between 39°C to 41°C on Wednesday (Jun 24) from Brittany to Paris and across much of the southwest.

French authorities said on Tuesday that at least 40 people have died in incidents linked to the heatwave since the weekend. Many drowned while swimming in unsupervised areas.

In Italy, the health ministry on Wednesday declared a red heatwave alert for 16 cities, including Milan and Rome.



The hot weather is expected to extend into eastern Europe in the coming days.

The current heatwave is fuelled by a weather pattern known as an Omega block, because it takes the shape of the Greek letter, with a bulge of hot air in the middle and cooler air on either side, according to meteorologists.

This creates a so-called heat dome - a high-pressure system that traps hot air over western and central Europe, causing temperatures to rise day after day.

But what exactly is a heat dome, and why does it cause temperatures to soar?