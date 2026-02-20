Bhutan PM warns against 'unbridled' AI development, urges stronger guardrails
In an interview with CNA, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay shared how his government plans to harness the technology while safeguarding the people’s well-being.
NEW DELHI: Artificial intelligence development must not be allowed to run “unbridled”, warned Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, calling for stronger guardrails and responsible oversight as countries race to harness the fast-evolving technology.
Speaking to CNA on the sidelines of India’s five-day AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, which ends on Friday (Feb 20), he said the global conversation must move beyond rhetoric to implementation.
“I hear more discussions on the need for guardrails, the need for oversight, the need for regulations, (and) the need for transparency. The question is: Are we implementing what we talk about?” he noted.
GROWING CONCERNS OVER AI
His comments come as some developing nations voiced support for India’s call to make AI safe and accessible for all, even as governments and companies compete to scale up adoption of the technology.
Tobgay said it was “apt” that the discussions were taking place in India, home to some of the world’s most ancient civilisations.
He noted growing concerns that AI could “become rogue, become a force unto itself” and be misused for destructive rather than constructive purposes if left unchecked.
“We cannot just open the floodgates and allow an unbridled sort of development of AI, and I don't think anybody wants this,” he stressed.
Bhutan, which is home to about 800,000 people, measures its progress using the gross national happiness index rather than gross domestic product (GDP).
Tobgay said AI must align with the country’s development philosophy, which prioritises the overall happiness of its people, even as discussions continue about deploying the technology at scale.
“Gross national happiness is a development philosophy that has been gifted by enlightened kings,” he added.
“AI is a tool and used properly, it can enhance the implementation of the values of gross national happiness.”
BALANCING GROWTH AND VALUES
Tobgay said AI could help Bhutan grow its economy in line with its happiness ideals, while also preserving its environmental commitments.
The country is carbon negative, has more than 70 per cent forest cover and is considered a biodiversity hotspot, he added.
“AI can help us maintain a good track record, in our commitment towards achieving climate action, and good governance.”
At the same time, he acknowledged anxieties about how AI could reshape labour markets.
“We've been told that AI is going to displace workers, and obviously we should take heed,” he said.
However, Tobgay struck an optimistic note, saying that while risks must be managed, technology also opens the door to new possibilities.
“AI will provide unforeseen opportunities for work and livelihood as well,” he added. “The question is: Will we be prepared for it?”
For Bhutan, that means examining digital transformation and AI policies carefully to ensure they strengthen – rather than erode – “what we value, whether it is our cultural values, our spirituality, our environment, our form of governance,” said Tobgay.
“They need to enhance it, and they need to be consistent with what we treasure.”