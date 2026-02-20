Bhutan PM warns against 'unbridled' AI development, urges stronger guardrails

GROWING CONCERNS OVER AI

His comments come as some developing nations voiced support for India’s call to make AI safe and accessible for all, even as governments and companies compete to scale up adoption of the technology.

Tobgay said it was “apt” that the discussions were taking place in India, home to some of the world’s most ancient civilisations.

He noted growing concerns that AI could “become rogue, become a force unto itself” and be misused for destructive rather than constructive purposes if left unchecked.

“We cannot just open the floodgates and allow an unbridled sort of development of AI, and I don't think anybody wants this,” he stressed.

Bhutan, which is home to about 800,000 people, measures its progress using the gross national happiness index rather than gross domestic product (GDP).

Tobgay said AI must align with the country’s development philosophy, which prioritises the overall happiness of its people, even as discussions continue about deploying the technology at scale.

“Gross national happiness is a development philosophy that has been gifted by enlightened kings,” he added.

“AI is a tool and used properly, it can enhance the implementation of the values of gross national happiness.”