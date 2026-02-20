Commentary: India is having its AI moment at global summit

SINGAPORE: Even amid the chaotic crowds on Monday (Feb 16), the opening day of India’s AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, there was no mistaking the optimism.

And it is backed by real money: United States tech giants have announced new projects, from Google’s plan to build new subsea cables from India to Nvidia teaming up with Indian firms to provide advanced processors for data centres.

The country expects more than US$200 billion over the next two years to be invested in its AI ecosystem in a vast market of over 1 billion people.

But behind a flashy summit, beneath this optimism, there lies a gap between ideas and reality in India – and a deeper question of whether India can shape the future of AI and not just be its fodder for training.