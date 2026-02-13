Commentary: India and Malaysia show what middle powers can do amid a rupture in world order

KUALA LUMPUR: Chemistry between leaders matters a lot in bilateral relations. So it helps that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was friends with Anwar Ibrahim before the latter became the Malaysian prime minister.

Mr Modi had promised his “dear friend” that he would go to Malaysia after missing the star-studded ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur in October 2025. And he made it his first foreign visit in 2026.

Mr Anwar made sure Mr Modi felt welcome, by preparing a ceremonial welcome and send-off complete with guard of honour with the First Battalion from the Royal Malay Regiment, students waving Indian flags and cultural performances.

It also helped that both leaders shared their love for the Tamil language and actor MG Ramachandran. At home, Mr Anwar always talked of his love for Indian culture and literature, including how much the Sanskrit epics Mahabharata and Ramayana influenced him during his time in prison. “[Anwar]” sings very well," Mr Modi said on stage.