India, EU finalise landmark trade deal, PM Modi says

NEW DELHI: India and the European Union have finalised a landmark trade deal, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday (Jan 27), as the two sides seek to hedge against fickle ties with the US.

After nearly ‍two decades of on-off ⁠negotiations, ‍the deal will pave the way for India to open up its vast and guarded market, the world's most populous, to free trade with ⁠the 27-nation EU, its biggest trading partner.

"Yesterday, a big agreement was signed between the European Union and India," ‍Modi said.

"People around the world are calling this the mother of all deals. This agreement will bring major opportunities for the 1.4 billion people of India and the millions of people in Europe," he said.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are expected to make a joint announcement at an India–EU summit in New Delhi, along with the details ‌of the deal, later on Tuesday.

Trade between India and the EU stood at US$136.5 billion in the fiscal year through March 2025.

The agreement ‍comes days ‌after the EU signed a pivotal pact with the South American bloc Mercosur, following deals last year with Indonesia, Mexico and Switzerland.

During the same period, New Delhi finalised pacts with Britain, New Zealand and Oman.