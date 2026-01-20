India braces for a rocky year ahead in ties with Trump’s America

NEW DELHI: Few nations have borne the brunt of America's tariff war like India has.

During United States President Donald Trump’s first term from 2017 to 2021, New Delhi was hit with some of Washington’s steepest trade duties, including on exports of steel and aluminium.

Negotiations to roll these back have dragged on.

When Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the White House in February last year, just days into Trump’s second term, the mood appeared hopeful.

There was optimism that the personal rapport between the two leaders would help smooth relations and strengthen cooperation between the world’s largest democracies.

But that camaraderie was short-lived.