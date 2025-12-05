Putin questions US punishing India for buying Russian oil

"US BUYS NUCLEAR FUEL FROM RUSSIA"

New Delhi and Moscow have strong ties going back to the days of the former Soviet Union, and Russia has been the main source of arms for India for decades. India has also emerged as the top buyer of seaborne Russian oil despite Western sanctions imposed after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

India's crude imports, however, are set to hit a three-year low this month following a punitive US tariff on Indian goods and a tightening of sanctions on Russia, as US President Donald Trump's administration says India's purchases of cheap Russian oil help finance Moscow's war in Ukraine.

"The United States itself still buys nuclear fuel from us for its own nuclear power plants. That is also fuel," Putin told India Today.

"If the US has the right to buy our fuel, why shouldn't India have the same privilege? This question deserves thorough examination, and we stand ready to discuss it, including with President Trump," he said.

India has said Trump's tariffs are unjustified and unreasonable and pointed at ongoing US trade with Moscow. The US and European Union continue to import billions of dollars worth of Russian energy and commodities, ranging from liquefied natural gas to enriched uranium.