Biden administration inks new science cooperation deal with China; Republicans cry foul

"As we negotiated this over the last year, we always kept in mind US national security interests as our top and guiding consideration," a senior State Department official told reporters in a call detailing the STA.

"We understood that failure to extend the STA could also have chilling effects in areas of scientific cooperation, which do benefit the United States," the official said.

In a letter sent Thursday night, John Moolenaar, the Republican chair of the House of Representatives select committee on China, asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken to "immediately suspend efforts" to renew the deal.

"A renewal of the STA in the final days of the administration is a clear attempt to tie the hands of the incoming administration and deny them the opportunity to either leave the agreement or negotiate a better deal for the American people," said the letter seen by Reuters.

Republicans on the committee had led a charge to get the State Department to scrap any new arrangement, arguing China - which eagerly sought its renewal - would exploit it to enhance its military development.

China's embassy in Washington did not respond immediately to a request for comment on the new agreement.

Under the deal, the State Department is responsible for the risk-benefit analysis of any cooperation proposed by other agencies. The new agreement includes strengthened provisions on researcher safety and data reciprocity, as well as a dispute resolution mechanism should either side fail to abide by its terms, the State Department official said.

Despite that, the official acknowledged the US remained concerned about what it sees as China's record of inhibiting data flows and the "complete lack of transparency" often associated with its scientific work.

US concerns about the agreement have grown since its previous renewal under the first Trump administration.

The State Department said in the briefing that despite the brief lapse in the agreement this year as renewal talks were underway, cooperation under the framework continued.

"There wasn't an abrupt cessation of any ongoing activity at that point," a second senior State Department official said, adding that the new deal contained a "termination clause" that could be invoked if dispute resolution failed