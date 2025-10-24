Billups, Rozier among dozens arrested in major US sports gambling probe

NEW YORK: NBA head coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier were among more than 30 people charged on Thursday (Oct 23) in two sweeping US federal investigations into illegal gambling and organised crime.

The probes which centred on insider sports betting within the NBA and another involving rigged poker games. The schemes spanned several years and generated tens of millions of dollars in illicit profits, FBI Director Kash Patel said at a press conference in Brooklyn.

Rozier was one of several league insiders who allegedly provided non-public information about their performances to criminal associates, who then placed bets through intermediaries. In one incident in March 2023, Rozier told associates in advance that he would leave a game early with a supposed injury, allowing them to profit when he failed to reach his projected statistics, officials said.

“This is the insider trading saga for the NBA,” Patel said.

ORGANIZED CRIME AND RIGGED GAMES

Billups, a former NBA Finals Most Valuable Player and current coach of the Portland Trail Blazers, was charged in a separate case for allegedly helping to rig poker games that defrauded unknowing players. Prosecutors said the operation used fraudulent card shufflers and x-ray tables to cheat participants invited to play against celebrities.

The scheme allegedly involved several organised crime families which included the Bonanno, Gambino, Lucchese and Genovese clans. which took a cut of profits, used extortion to recover unpaid debts and laundered money through cryptocurrency and shell companies, according to prosecutors.

Some defendants were charged in both cases, including former Cleveland Cavaliers player and assistant coach Damon Jones, Brooklyn US Attorney Joseph Nocella said.