‘Dialogue is only dialogue’: Blinken’s visit keeps US-China conversation going, but deep divide remains

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s much-awaited trip to China will unlikely result in major breakthroughs beyond boosting efforts to maintain open lines of communication, said observers on Monday (Jun 19).

“We have really lost a diminished sort of communication network with China, as one crisis after another has led to increasingly confrontational relations,” China observer Orville Schell told CNA938.

“It's good (that Mr Blinken is) there, but dialogue is only dialogue unless it actually leads to something. In this case, I think the expectations are very low, but just to keep the channel open is something.”

The two-day visit, which will end on Monday, is the first by a US Secretary of State to China in five years.