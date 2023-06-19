Snap Insight: What progress did US Secretary of State Blinken make in China visit?

SINGAPORE: United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday (Jun 19), capping a highly anticipated trip to Beijing that had generated hopes US-China relations would improve.

Such hopes are understandably expected: Mr Blinken is the first US Secretary of State since 2018 and the highest-ranking member of the Biden administration to meet Mr Xi. He also met top diplomat Wang Yi and foreign minister Qin Gang during the two-day trip, which had been rescheduled amid furore over an alleged Chinese spy balloon in February.

Mr Xi told Mr Blinken that “state-to-state interactions should always be based on mutual respect and sincerity”, adding that the two sides have “made progress and reached agreement on some specific issues” without elaborating.

But beyond general statements like keeping “open channels of communication” (as Mr Blinken put it) or Taiwan being the “most prominent risk” for US-China relations (according to Mr Qin), there hasn’t been anything substantial emerging from the meeting.

But we should not be surprised. Diplomacy – as seasoned diplomats would attest to – involve both public and private conversations.

Given the difficult circumstances of the bilateral relationship, it would be foolhardy and imprudent for both countries to make grandstanding statements that do not cohere with the political reality.