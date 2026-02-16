Board of Peace members pledge more than $5 billion for Gaza, Trump says

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said the Board of Peace member states will announce at an upcoming meeting on Thursday (Feb 19) a pledge of more than $5 billion for reconstruction and humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

In a post on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump wrote that member states have also committed thousands of personnel toward a UN-authorised stabilisation force and local police in the Palestinian enclave.

The US president said Thursday's gathering, the first official meeting of the group, will take place at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace, which the State Department recently renamed after the president. Delegations from more than 20 countries, including heads of state, are expected to attend.

While regional Middle East powers, including Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Israel, as well as emerging nations such as Indonesia, have joined the board, global powers and traditional Western US allies have been more cautious.

PERMANENT MEMBERS PAY $1 BILLION