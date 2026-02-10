Indonesia readies up to 8,000 troops for Gaza in support of Trump peace plan

JAKARTA: Indonesia is preparing to send up to 8,000 troops to Gaza in support of United States President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace, making it the first country to publicly commit troops for such a peacekeeping mission, according to state news agency Antara.

Indonesian army chief of staff general Maruli Simanjuntak said on Monday (Feb 9) that the plan was still tentative, and details such as troop deployment numbers were unconfirmed, although they would likely operate under one brigade.

"(We are deploying) a brigade, likely around 5,000 to 8,000 (personnel). But nothing is set in stone yet. So, the numbers aren't final,” Maruli said.

He did not specify what activities the troops would be deployed for but said the plan would focus on humanitarian and reconstruction needs.

Maruli spoke on the matter after a joint meeting with the Indonesian Armed Forces and national police alongside President Prabowo Subianto at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Monday.

The plan comes as Prabowo received an invitation from the US that day to attend a Board of Peace meeting on Feb 19, the leaders’ first, a US government official reportedly confirmed on Sunday.

That day, Indonesia's State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi confirmed the invitation but not whether Prabowo would attend.

“No (information) yet. We will announce if there is certainty (on whether the president will join),” said Prasetyo.

He added that Indonesia hoped to sign a trade deal with the US during the trip.