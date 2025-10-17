Bolton pleads not guilty to mishandling classified information charges

GREENBELT, Maryland: John Bolton, the national security hawk and former adviser to Donald Trump who has become one of the United States president's biggest critics, pleaded not guilty on Friday (Oct 17) to charges of mishandling classified information.

Bolton, 76, appeared in a Maryland courtroom wearing a dark blue suit and maroon tie. “Not guilty, your honour,” he said before being released on his own recognisance. A hearing in the case has been scheduled for Nov 21.

He was indicted on Thursday on multiple counts under the Espionage Act and is the third of Trump’s prominent critics to face prosecution in recent weeks, as the US president continues to target political opponents.

The indictment accuses Bolton of sharing sensitive information with two of his relatives for possible use in a book he was writing, including notes on intelligence briefings and meetings with senior officials and foreign leaders.

Bolton’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, said the former adviser “did not unlawfully share or store any information.”

ESPIONAGE ACT CHARGES

The indictment charges Bolton with 18 counts of violating the Espionage Act — eight counts of transmitting national defence information and 10 counts of retaining it. Each count carries a potential penalty of up to 10 years in prison, though sentencing would depend on judicial discretion.

The document alleges that Bolton discussed confidential material with his wife and daughter, whom he referred to as his “editors” in private messages. In one exchange cited in the indictment, he wrote: “Talking with [book publisher] because they have a right of first refusal!”

The investigation into Bolton was first opened in 2022, before Trump’s return to office. Officials familiar with the case described it as stronger than those involving other Trump critics, including former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James.