'10 minutes of just bang, bang, bang': Witnesses describe panic as gunmen open fire at Bondi Beach

SYDNEY: What was supposed to be a day of celebration at Australia’s Bondi Beach ended with horrific scenes on Sunday (Dec 14) when two gunmen opened fire at a gathering for the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

More than 1,000 people had gathered for an event called Chanukah by the Sea.

As gunfire erupted, crowds fled in fear.

“You heard a few pops, and I freaked out and ran away. ... I started sprinting. I just had that intuition. I sprinted as quickly as I could," said Lachlan Moran from Melbourne.

The 32-year-old was waiting for his family nearby when the incident happened. He told The Associated Press that he dropped the beer he was carrying for his brother and ran.

“Everyone just dropped all their possessions and everything and were running and people were crying and it was just horrible," Moran said.

Witnesses said the shooting at the famed beach on a hot summer's evening lasted about 10 minutes.

"We heard the shots. It was shocking, it felt like 10 minutes of just bang, bang, bang. It seemed like a powerful weapon," Camilo Diaz, a 25-year-old student from Chile, told AFP at the scene.

Gunmen killed 11 people.

One of the dead was Rabbi Eli Schlanger, assistant rabbi at Chabad of Bondi and a key organiser of the event, who has worked in the Bondi area for more than 18 years.

Chabad is an Orthodox Jewish movement that is known for its outreach to non-religious Jews. It runs scores of centres around the world that are popular with Jewish travellers and often sponsors large public events during major Jewish holidays.