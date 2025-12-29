India set to lead BRICS amid conflicting interests, global ambitions and US pressure

CHALLENGING WESTERN DOMINANCE

Originally formed by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining soon after, BRICS has long been viewed as an emerging diplomatic counterweight to traditional Western powers.

In recent years, it has expanded to include countries such as Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia.

Together, the bloc represents about half of the world’s population and nearly 40 per cent of global economic output.

In July, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed reimagining BRICS as an acronym for Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability.

Analysts say high on India’s agenda could be the development of a proposed investment guarantee mechanism to tackle climate change, poverty, energy transition and infrastructure needs.

The initiative aims to create a financial structure controlled by BRICS nations rather than Western powers, operating through the BRICS-established New Development Bank (NDB).

“Countries, especially the small countries of the South, don't have to go and fill in complicated forms in Washington, but they can do it in an approachable way,” said former Indian diplomat Rajiv Dogra.

“So one of the ideas is to have some kind of an institution in addition to the New Development Bank, which takes care of guarantees of this nature.”

India also wants to replicate its 2023 G20 presidency model, under which it took multilateral meetings to around 60 cities across the country.

The idea is not only to promote these locations internationally, but also to familiarise Indians with the high-profile role New Delhi is playing on the global stage.