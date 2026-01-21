Britain and China to revive 'Golden Era' business dialogue during Starmer visit, sources say

BEIJING: Britain and China will aim to revive a "golden era" business dialogue when Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits Beijing next week, three sources familiar with the initiative said, with top company executives from both sides invited to participate.

AstraZeneca, BP, HSBC, Intercontinental Hotels Group, Jaguar Land Rover, Rolls Royce, Schroders and Standard Chartered are among the British firms set to join a revamped "UK-China CEO Council," said the sources, who are both Chinese and British.

The council was originally conceived by then-Prime Minister Theresa May and then-Premier Li Keqiang in 2018, during a period of ties both sides dubbed "a golden era".

The Chinese side should be represented by Bank of China, China Construction Bank, China Mobile, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation, China National Pharmaceutical Group and BYD, among other companies, the sources - a mixture of officials and businesspeople - added.

LONDON EMBASSY GREEN LIGHT CLEARS WAY FOR VISIT

Negotiations have been underway for some time. But with Starmer's visit largely contingent on approval for China to build its largest embassy in Europe in London - a green light it received on Tuesday (Jan 20) - talks have only just begun in earnest, they said.

Details such as the group's official English-language name still need to be settled, one person said, with the British government reluctant to include "CEO" in the title, while the Chinese side plans to keep the same Chinese translation used in 2018.