British Airways plane loses wheel during takeoff from Las Vegas
Flight BA274 lost its right rear wheel from its main landing gear as it departed Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on Monday (Jan 26).
British Airways flight BA274 appeared to lose a wheel in mid-air as it was departing Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on Monday (Jan 26) evening.
The plane's right rear wheel from its main landing gear reportedly fell off at 9.06pm local time, as the landing gear was being retracted. The flight was travelling to London's Heathrow Airport.
The incident was captured on an automated livestream at the airport by global flight tracking service Flightradar24.
According to Flightradar24, the aircraft taxied from gate E1 to runway 26R for a full-length departure at 9.05pm.
As it was lifting off from the runway "about 40 seconds" after beginning its departure roll, sparks were seen coming from the right main landing gear, the aviation site reported.
In the clip, the aircraft is seen retracting its landing gear during its climb away from the airport. The right rear wheel from the main landing gear then detaches from the aircraft and falls away, as the plane continues its flight.
No one was injured on the ground in Las Vegas, reported Flightradar24. The flight eventually made a "safe and uneventful landing" in London after nine hours and 17 minutes in the air.
BA274 is an Airbus A350-1000 model. Its right and left main landing gear each have six wheels arranged in three pairs. The wheel that detached from the right main landing gear was the outer wheel at the rear.
In response to CNA's queries about the incident, a British Airways spokesperson said: "Safety and security underpins everything we do and we’re supporting the authorities with their investigations."