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Major sponsors drop Kanye West-headlined London festival as PM voices concern
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Major sponsors drop Kanye West-headlined London festival as PM voices concern

Major sponsors drop Kanye West-headlined London festival as PM voices concern
Kanye West, left, and Bianca Censori arrive at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
06 Apr 2026 04:52AM (Updated: 06 Apr 2026 07:20AM)
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LONDON: Drinks giants Pepsi and Diageo on Sunday (Apr 5) pulled out of sponsoring a music festival in London headlined by US rapper Kanye West, who has a history of antisemitic outbursts.

The disgraced 48-year-old hip-hop star - now known as Ye - is due to play three nights at the Wireless Festival in London in July as part of a European comeback tour.

A spokesperson for Pepsi, the festival's top sponsor, told AFP on Sunday that the brand "has decided to withdraw its sponsorship of Wireless Festival", without giving a reason.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed concern about West's appearances, while campaigners against antisemitism urged the government to stop the rapper entering the UK.

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Starmer told The Sun newspaper it was "deeply concerning Kanye West has been booked to perform at Wireless despite his previous antisemitic remarks and celebration of Nazism".

He added that "antisemitism in any form is abhorrent and must be confronted firmly".

Diageo, whose labels Johnnie Walker and Captain Morgan were slated to be partner brands, also dropped out.

"We have informed the organisers of our concerns and as it stands, Diageo will not sponsor the 2026 Wireless Festival," a spokesman told AFP.

The festival's operating company, Live Nation, has not so far responded to a request for comment from AFP.

Festival organisers announced West's appearance on social media last month, prompting criticism from Jewish organisations and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Campaign Against Antisemitism, a British charity, on Sunday urged Starmer not to be a "bystander" and to ban West from entering the country.

"Surely this is a clear case," the charity said on X, suggesting West could be banned as a non-citizen whose presence is not "conducive to the public good".

West's European tour has already provoked controversy. In France, the mayor of Marseille said the rapper was "not welcome" for a concert there in June.

West has expressed regret over his antisemitic rants, which he blamed on his bipolar disorder.

In May 2025, he released a song called "Heil Hitler" to mark the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

The song was banned by major streaming platforms.

Related:

Source: AFP/fs

Related Topics

mental health Kanye West United Kingdom
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