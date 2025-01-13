How one California man tried saving his house from wildfire

ALTADENA: Flames were licking his fence, he was choking on smoke, and bullets were whizzing by his leg. Despite it all, Tristin Perez never left his Altadena home during the deadly Eaton fire.

The 34-year-old carpenter felt he had no choice but to stay despite the life-threatening conditions. A police officer told him and his neighbours to evacuate early on Wednesday morning (Jan 8) as the fire raced down the hillside above them.

Instead, Perez insisted on trying to save his property and his neighbours’ homes along El Molino Avenue. But he didn’t even have a garden hose. He ripped the filters from two water pitchers and doused the ground, his wooden fence and every ember he could reach.

"Your front yard is on fire, palm trees lit up, it looked like something out of a movie," Perez told Reuters in an interview in his driveway.

"I did everything I could to stop the line and save my house, help save their houses."