'Canada doesn't live because of US', Carney says in Trump retort

MONTREAL: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney hit back Thursday (Jan 22) at President Donald Trump's inflammatory claim at the World Economic Forum that "Canada lives because of the United States".

"Canada doesn't live because of the United States. Canada thrives because we are Canadian," Carney responded in a national address in Quebec City ahead of a new legislative session, even as he acknowledged the "remarkable partnership" between the two nations.

Trump appeared to shoot back later Thursday on his Truth Social platform, withdrawing an invitation for Canada to join the "Board of Peace" - his self-styled billion-dollar body for resolving global conflict.

A government source told AFP Monday that Canada will not pay to be on the board, although Carney had indicated he would accept an invitation to join.

The rhetorical back-and-forth between the two leaders underscores growing tensions between the allied nations.

Carney's comments on Thursday followed his speech at the forum of political and financial elites in Davos, Switzerland, where he won a standing ovation for his frank assessment of a "rupture" in the US-led, rules-based global order.

That speech on Tuesday, which made world headlines, was widely viewed as a reference to Trump's disruptive influence on international affairs, although he was not mentioned by name.

Carney told Davos that middle powers like Canada who had prospered through the era of an "American hegemon" needed to realise that a new reality had set in, and that "compliance" would not shelter them from major power aggression.

Trump took umbrage, and taunted Carney during his own speech a day later.

"I watched your prime minister yesterday. He wasn't so grateful," the US president said on Wednesday.

"Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements."