Trump, sharing leaked texts and AI mock-ups, vows 'no going back' on Greenland

BESSENT PUSHES BACK AGAINST "HYSTERIA"

The European Union has threatened to hit back with trade measures. One option is a package of tariffs on 93 billion euros (US$109 billion) of US imports that could automatically kick in on Feb 6 after a six-month suspension.

Another option is the "Anti-Coercion Instrument" (ACI), which has never yet been used. It could limit access to public tenders, investments or banking activity, or restrict trade in services, the sector in which the US has a surplus with the bloc, including the lucrative digital services provided by US tech giants.

"This is not a question about the Kingdom of Denmark, it is about the entire transatlantic relationship," Denmark's Economy Minister Stephanie Lose told journalists ahead of an EU meeting of economy and finance ministers in Brussels.

"At this point in time, we do not believe that anything should be ruled out. This is a serious situation that, although we would like to de-escalate, there are others who are contributing to escalating it right now, and therefore we will have to keep all options on the table as we move forward."

Bessent, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, said a solution would be found that ensures national security for the United States and Europe.

"It's been 48 hours. As I said, sit back, relax," he said. "I am confident that the leaders will not escalate and that this will work out in a manner that ends up in a very good place for all."

Asked about the prospect of a prolonged trade war between the United States and Europe, Bessent replied: "Why are we jumping there? Why are you taking it to the worst case? ... Calm down the hysteria. Take a deep breath."

However, in her own speech in Davos, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the series of recent geopolitical shocks will force the EU to build a new independent Europe.

"We will only be able to capitalise on this opportunity if we recognise that this change is permanent," she said.