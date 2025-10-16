Canada will cooperate with China where possible, challenge it where needed: Foreign Minister Anita Anand

SINGAPORE: Canada is seeking to cooperate with China where possible and challenge it where necessary, while keeping dialogue open at all times, said Foreign Minister Anita Anand on Wednesday (Oct 15).

As part of a three-nation Asian tour from Sunday to next Friday, Anand will travel to China where she is scheduled to meet her counterpart Wang Yi.

“We are working to make sure we're cooperating with China where we can, challenging them where we must, but at all times, having a dialogue where we can raise issues of importance for Canada at the table of a very important partner in the Indo-Pacific,” she told CNA during the Singapore leg of her trip.

Both sides are expected to discuss their strategic partnership, the evolving global context and matters of economic significance.

Anand noted that Canada’s relationship with China is “complex” and spans a wide range of areas, adding that her meeting with Wang aims to keep dialogue open, address issues of concern and explore opportunities for cooperation.

“There are, indeed, issues in every bilateral relationship,” she said.

“We are eyes wide open and, indeed across the board, seek to have that ability for a dialogue with a very important partner (and) player in the Indo-Pacific.”