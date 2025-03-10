What led to Mark Carney’s landslide victory in becoming Canada’s next prime minister?

Former central banker Mark Carney will succeed Justin Trudeau as Canada’s prime minister, becoming the first person with no political experience to lead the world’s ninth-largest economy.

On Sunday (Mar 9), the 59-year-old secured 86 per cent of ballots cast in the ruling Liberal Party’s leadership vote.

Among the main reasons why Carney won the race so decisively was United States President Donald Trump’s recent tariff war against Canada, said analysts.

The Liberals had been trailing behind the opposition Conservative Party by a wide margin in polls before Trump’s return to the White House in January.

Trump has since slapped 25 per cent duties on imports from Canada, although he has delayed some of these tariffs until Apr 2. On top of that, he has repeatedly taunted that he would annex Canada as the 51st US state.

In the lead up to the Liberal leadership contest, Carney portrayed himself as the only person prepared to handle Trump.

He supported dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs against the US and a strategy to diversify trade partners and boost investments.

He reiterated those key points in his victory speech, pledging to protect Canada’s economy and win the trade war, as well as accusing Trump of “attacking Canadian workers, families and businesses”.