Chinese New Year celebrations in Canada grow amid improvement in relations with China

MONTREAL: Wang Jing still remembers the dumplings she used to make in Beijing before moving to Canada in 2019.

This Chinese New Year, she found herself making them once again – but this time, with fellow parents and students from a wide range of backgrounds inside Selwyn House, a private English boys’ school in Montreal.

For Wang, sharing dumplings – which she tailored to appeal to a wide range of palettes – is about more than food.

It is about preserving tradition while building community in a country she now calls home.

“Chinese New Year … is the most important festival in China, and even though we are in Canada here, we hope we can share these traditional activities with the community around us,” said Wang, whose son attends the school.

These holiday celebrations come at a time of improving diplomatic relations between Canada and China.

TRADITION SHARED ACROSS CULTURES

The dumpling-making session at Selwyn House brought together Chinese and non-Chinese students alike, teaching them not only how to prepare a traditional dish but also the cultural significance behind it.

For many Chinese immigrants, the annual ritual of making dumplings is a way to reconnect with the culture of their birth country while forging new bonds in Canada.

At the school, the workshop has become a highlight of the school year.