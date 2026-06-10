Candidates for UN's top job urge its renewal and bolstering human rights

GENEVA: Several candidates running to be the next head of the United Nations called for a strengthening of human rights and respect for international law and bolstering the organisation through reforms during a debate in Geneva on Tuesday (Jun 9).

Four of the five candidates to succeed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who completes his second five-year term at the end of this year, laid out their visions for the role at a time when the UN faces a severe financial crisis triggered by cuts from major humanitarian donors.

The organisation is also contending with US$4 billion in unpaid US arrears, multiplying conflicts, and widespread violations of international law.

Maria ‌Fernanda Espinosa, a ​former foreign affairs minister ​and defence minister in Ecuador, said the crisis required an energetic leader.

"This moment calls for a renaissance Secretary-General, a Secretary-General capable of restoring the UN's moral authority," she said, proposing establishing an early action hub to address conflicts as they emerge.