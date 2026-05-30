With world leaders’ ‘abysmal failure’ to uphold global order, ASEAN holds lessons: Timor-Leste president

SINGAPORE: Amid a fraying global security order, the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) offers a model on how “patient practical diplomacy” can transform conflict into cooperation, said Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta in a special address at this year’s Shangri-La Dialogue on Saturday (May 30).

“In a world where bridges are burned faster than they are built, ASEAN provides lessons on how sustained dialogues (and) engagement can safeguard against conflict and deliver shared benefits,” he said.

“These are the thoughts of despair and hope that came to me as I watched the abysmal failure of global leadership resulting in devastating wars in Ukraine, Gaza, Lebanon, Iran … consequences of which reverberate across the world.”

Speaking to an audience of defence ministers, military leaders and senior officials from more than 40 countries, Ramos-Horta described the United Nations (UN) Security Council - a major global body for maintaining international peace and security - as “moribund” and “irrelevant”.

“It is a sad mirror of the state of the world today,” he added.

Expanding the council’s membership or curbing the veto powers of its five permanent members - namely China, France, Russia, the United States and the United Kingdom - still falls short of rendering it as an “effective, credible guardian of international security”, he added.

“We require much more than that … We all routinely speak of preserving the rules-based order but rules do not survive because they are printed in charters. They survive because states show restraint, consistency, and dialogues to resolve grievances,” he said.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has previously called for reform of the UN Security Council, including expanding the number of permanent members.