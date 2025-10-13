Ceasefire holds in Gaza ahead of hostage release and Trump's visit to Israel

CAIRO: A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas held in Gaza for a third day on Sunday (Oct 12) ahead of the expected release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners and an address by US President Donald Trump to Israel's parliament.

Thousands of Palestinians continued to travel north towards Gaza City, the focus of Israeli attacks over the past two months, hopeful the ceasefire would bring an end to the war.

"There is a lot of joy among the people," said Abdou Abu Seada, adding that the joy was tempered by exhaustion after two years of war that has destroyed much of Gaza.

Government spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian said that Israel expected the hostages to start being released early Monday morning with the 20 living hostages to be released together. Israeli officials said they expect the hostage release to begin around 3am to 4am GMT (11am to 12pm, Singapore time).

In the event that hostages were released earlier, Israel was ready to receive them, she said. Their release is to be followed later by the handover of bodies of the remaining 28 deceased hostages.