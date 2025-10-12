Gazans stream back home as Israel-Hamas ceasefire holds

GAZA: Thousands of Palestinians streamed north along the coast of Gaza on Saturday (Oct 11), trekking by foot, car, and cart back to their abandoned homes as a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas appeared to be holding.

"It is an indescribable feeling; praise be to God," said Nabila Basal as she travelled by foot with her daughter, who she said had suffered a head wound in the war. "We are very, very happy that the war has stopped, and the suffering has ended."

Israeli troops pulled back under the first phase of a US-brokered agreement reached this week to end the war, which has killed tens of thousands of people and left much of the enclave in ruins.

US President Donald Trump will join the leaders of more than 20 countries in Egypt on Monday for an international summit aimed at finalising permanent peace terms, a spokesperson for Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said. The summit will take place in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Hamas is expected to release its remaining Israeli hostages by noon on the same day, in accordance with the terms of the ceasefire.

HOMES IN RUINS

For many Gazans, the journey back through the enclave's wasteland led to homes reduced to rubble.

"My house, which I built 40 years ago, was gone in a moment," said Ahmed al-Jabari, as he stood in the wreckage of a Gaza City street. "I’m happy that there is no blood, no killing (but) where will we go? Will we live 20 years in a tent?"

In Israel, as dark fell, tens of thousands of people gathered in Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, that was filled with joyous cheers, after two years of protests dominated by anger and heartbreak.

Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and daughter Ivanka Trump, took the stage with US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, who played a key role in ceasefire negotiations since Trump took office.

"I dreamed of this night. It's been a long journey," Witkoff said. Some yelled, "Thank you, Trump, thank you Witkoff," and booed when the envoy mentioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Turning to the hostages, Witkoff said: "As you return to the embrace of your families and your nation, know that all of Israel and the entire world stands ready to welcome you home with open arms and endless love."