Egypt to convene global leaders, including Trump, in Sharm el-Sheikh for summit on Gaza war agreement
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron are among the other world leaders who are expected to attend the summit.
CAIRO: Egypt will host an international summit in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday to finalise an agreement aimed at ending the war in Gaza, an Egyptian presidential spokesperson said on Saturday.
The summit will be attended by more than 20 leaders, including US President Donald Trump, the spokesperson added in a statement.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will travel to Egypt to attend the Sharm El Sheikh Peace Summit, where leaders are expected to sign a US-brokered peace agreement aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza, his office said on Saturday.
The first phase of the plan is set to begin with the release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners by Monday, marking what Britain called a "historic turning point" after two years of war.
The British leader would pay tribute to the role of US President Donald Trump and the diplomatic efforts of Egypt, Qatar and Turkey in brokering the deal, his office said.
He is expected to call for continued international coordination to implement the next phase, which includes deploying a ceasefire monitoring mission and establishing transitional governance in Gaza.
Starmer will reiterate Britain's "steadfast support" to help secure the ceasefire and deliver humanitarian aid.
The French President Emmanuel Macron will also travel to Egypt on Monday for talks on implementing a peace plan presented by US President Donald Trump to end the war in Gaza, the Elysee Palace said on Saturday.
Macron will meet regional partners to discuss the next steps in carrying out the agreement, it added.
Macron will also reaffirm France’s commitment to a two-state solution as the basis for lasting peace, security, and reconstruction in the region, the Elysee said.
TRUMP & SISI EXPECTED TO LEAD
The United States and Egypt's top diplomats reviewed preparations for the summit in Sharm El-Sheikh.
US President Donald Trump and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi are expected to lead the summit, Egypt's Foreign Ministry said in a statement Saturday.
Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday discussed arrangements for the gathering, including for "international participation in the Sharm El-Sheikh summit, as well as preparations for the implementation of the first phase of the (ceasefire) deal".
Israel has agreed to the truce plan put forward by Trump, and on Friday, pulled troops back from several areas of Gaza, setting the clock in motion for hostages held by Hamas to be released within 72 hours.
Alongside the United States and Qatar, Egypt has played a key role in mediating talks that eventually led to the latest ceasefire deal.