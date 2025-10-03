Egypt trying to convince Hamas to accept Trump plan, says foreign minister

PARIS: Egypt's foreign minister said on Thursday (Oct 2) that Cairo was working with Qatar and Türkiye to convince Hamas to accept US President Donald Trump's plan to end a nearly two-year-old war in Gaza, and warned the conflict would escalate if the militant group refused.



Speaking at the French Institute of International Relations in Paris, Badr Abdelatty said it was clear that Hamas had to disarm and that Israel should not be given an excuse to carry on with its offensive in Gaza.



"Let's not give any excuse for one party to use Hamas as a pretext for this mad daily killings of civilians. What's happening is far beyond the seventh of October," he said, referring to the Islamist group's 2023 attack on Israel, in which 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 people taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.