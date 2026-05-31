PSG edge Arsenal on penalties to retain Champions League title

Substitute Bradley Barcola fired a fine chance wide on the break before extra time, as the French side threatened frequently, a tiring Arsenal suddenly giving them too much space.



The Gunners pleaded for a penalty of their own when substitute Noni Madueke went down under pressure from Nuno Mendes, but it would have been harsh on the PSG defender whom the winger was pulling.



To a shoot-out it went, with PSG confident after already claiming three trophies on penalties this season, and winning their last five. They also took the first spot kick, and at the end in front of their own supporters.



Arsenal blinked first, with Ebereche Eze firing wide but Raya then saved from PSG's Mendes. Declan Rice drilled home to level at 2-2.



After Lucas Beraldo put the Ligue 1 winners 4-3 up, Arsenal defender Gabriel was left with the fifth kick for his side and lashed it high over the crossbar to hand PSG the trophy.