Chinese law enforcement tried to use ChatGPT to plan influence op against Japan PM: OpenAI

SINGAPORE: OpenAI on Wednesday (Feb 25) said it banned the ChatGPT account of an individual linked to Chinese law enforcement, who had tried to use the chatbot to plan an influence operation against Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

In a periodic threat report, the American artificial intelligence firm said the individual’s “activity revealed a well-resourced, meticulously-orchestrated strategy for covert IO against domestic and foreign adversaries”. This involved several earlier large-scale operations that employed hundreds of staff, thousands of fake social media accounts and local Chinese AI models.

OpenAI has previously identified Chinese influence operations in earlier threat reports, including the documented “Spamouflage” network allegedly pushing pro-China messages while attacking critics. One website from the network was spotted as part of the Chinese law enforcement individual’s ChatGPT activity, said OpenAI in its latest findings.

This user’s attempt to target Takaichi was detected in mid-October, after she criticised human rights in the Chinese autonomous region of Inner Mongolia. The user asked ChatGPT to help with generating negative comments about the Japanese premier; fake complaints about her position on immigration and the cost of living; accusations of Takaichi having far-right leanings; content to stir up anger against the United States over tariffs; and positive sentiments about conditions in Inner Mongolia.