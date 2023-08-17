China, North Korea on the agenda, as US, Japan, South Korea leaders convene to forge closer ties

WASHINGTON: Leaders of the United States, Japan and South Korea will meet on Friday (Aug 18), in what experts call an effort to sustain the momentum of their trilateral ties.

US President Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at Camp David, a rural retreat just north of Washington DC.

Besides forging stronger ties, top of their agenda would be countering the threats posed by China and North Korea.

Mr Kishida and Mr Yoon will be the first foreign leaders to visit Camp David since 2015.

Differences in other domains still remain, however, including Japan and South Korea’s concerns over the Biden administration’s economic policies.