China's Xi meets Pakistan PM Sharif as Iran war looms

BEIJING: China's leader Xi Jinping met with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing on Monday (May 25), state media reported, as diplomatic efforts by several countries to formally end the Iran war drag on.

The high-level meeting, reported by state news agency Xinhua, followed Sharif's talks earlier in the day with Premier Li Qiang, the country's number-two leader.

Sharif is accompanied on his trip to China by army chief Asim Munir, Islamabad's key negotiator between the United States and Iran, Pakistan television showed on Monday.

Details on the discussions were not immediately published by Chinese state media.