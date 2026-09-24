China's Xi arrives in US to personal Trump welcome

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump treated Chinese President Xi Jinping to a rare personal airport welcome Wednesday (Sep 23), kicking off a pomp-filled state visit aimed at smoothing superpower tensions on everything from AI and trade to Iran.



Trump and First Lady Melania shook hands with Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan after the Chinese president descended from his plane at Joint Base Andrews, a US military airfield outside Washington.

Trump, wearing a long coat and gloves, and Xi then stood side by side on the tarmac as a military band played national anthems.



A noisy flyover by two B-1 bombers clearly jolted Trump, who grimaced at the roar of jets, while his Chinese guest stood by impassively.

The personal airport greeting begins three days of pageantry that will include another flyover and a state banquet at the White House on Thursday.