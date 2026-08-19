Chinese AI models at the centre of growing divide in Silicon Valley

SAN FRANCISCO: The technology rivalry between the United States and China has opened a new front over artificial intelligence, as Washington considers restrictions targeting Chinese AI companies and their models.

AI models such as DeepSeek, Alibaba’s Qwen, Z.ai’s GLM and Moonshot AI’s Kimi have been thrust into the centre of a growing divide in Silicon Valley.

As Chinese AI models gain popularity in the tech industry, US officials have questioned whether some were developed using technology copied from American firms.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in July threatened sanctions against China, amid reports the US is also weighing a ban or curbs on foreign-made open-weight models that are often built through distillation.

Distillation is a common technique in which one AI model learns from another.

The method is widely used across the industry, but US officials say Chinese firms have deployed it at scale to illicitly copy proprietary American systems.

Beijing has pushed back against American threats of restrictions.

China’s Ministry of Commerce said the US accusations “lack factual basis and legal grounds”.

“China will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard its legitimate and lawful rights and interests,” it added.

As the Trump administration weighs sanctions and other trade restrictions against Chinese AI firms, the prospect of limiting access to their models is dividing the US technology industry.