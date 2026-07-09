Chinese fraudster Guo Wengui appeals 30-year US prison sentence

Bannon was arrested in August 2020 on Guo's yacht in a case involving the embezzlement of funds tied to the US border wall project that was a flagship promise of Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.



Guo, who is in his fifties but whose exact age is unknown, was arrested by the FBI in March 2023 in his luxury Manhattan apartment overlooking Central Park.



He was ordered to forfeit US$889 million in proceeds from his illegal schemes, as well as his interest in property including a US$26.5 million mansion in New Jersey, a Lamborghini, a Rolls Royce Phantom, and a Bugatti sports car.