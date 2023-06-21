States across US implement curbs on Chinese firms, nationals

TEXAS: When Mr Hugh Li arrived in the United States in the early 1990s to attend graduate school, he was struck by how welcoming most Americans were.

“I think back then, people from China were welcomed," said Mr Li, founder of the Austin Chinese-American Network.

But 30 years later, he has noticed a marked shift in attitudes worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, state legislatures across the US are debating, and in many cases implementing new restrictions on Chinese nationals and companies.

At least 34 states have blocked federal employees from using the Chinese social media app TikTok. Montana has banned it outright.

At least 22 states have restrictions on land purchases, while Texas is considering banning Chinese nationals from attending public colleges.