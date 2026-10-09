After botched US execution, Christa Pike walking, mentally 'foggy': lawyer

Excluding Pike's case, there have been 30 executions in the United States this year, all by lethal injection.



The most recent was that of Jamaal Howard, who was put to death in Texas on Wednesday for killing a store clerk during a 2000 robbery.



The death penalty has been abolished in 23 of the 50 US states, while three others - California, Oregon and Pennsylvania - have moratoriums in place.



The Pentagon said this week that President Donald Trump has approved the execution of Nidal Hasan, a US Army psychiatrist who shot dead 13 people and wounded more than two dozen at Fort Hood in Texas in 2009.



Hasan's execution by firing squad, set for December 3, would be the first carried out by the US military since 1961.