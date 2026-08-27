CIA director warned Russia not to attack NATO members: US media

WASHINGTON: A highly unusual trip by the CIA director to Moscow this week was to warn Russia against any attack on NATO member states, US media reported on Wednesday (Aug 26), after President Donald Trump sought to downplay the visit.

The Wall Street Journal and CBS News reported CIA Director John Ratcliffe aimed to dissuade Russia from attacking NATO members amid US intelligence assessments that Moscow could seek to test the alliance.

The Journal specified that Putin could test the North Atlantic Treaty Organization with a "limited assault" in the next few years.

The White House did not respond to multiple AFP requests for comment on the matter, and Trump said Ratcliffe's visit to Moscow on Tuesday was "semi-routine," implying that the intelligence chief was in the Russian capital to discuss the Ukraine war.

"He's there, very sort of semi-routine. I hate to disappoint people. We would like to see the war with Ukraine end," Trump said in an interview with conservative radio host Glenn Beck.

Ratcliffe is one of the highest-ranking US officials to visit Russia since its war with Ukraine started in 2022.

His visit came amid an escalation in Moscow's offensive in Ukraine, with attacks this summer increasing the civilian death toll, while US-brokered peace talks have stalled.

During his visit, Ratcliffe also discussed the war with Iran, warning of additional sanctions if the Strait of Hormuz doesn't reopen to shipping traffic, CBS News reported, citing multiple people familiar with the matter.