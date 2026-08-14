NATO jets shoot down drone in Latvian airspace: Spokesperson

RIGA: NATO fighter jets shot down a drone that entered Latvian airspace, a spokesperson from the alliance said on Friday (Aug 14), confirming earlier statements by Latvia's defence ministry and military.

The military alliance has launched an investigation, the spokesperson added, as concerns grow in Europe over unauthorised drone activity - particularly along the military alliance's eastern flank bordering Russia, whose war in Ukraine grinds on.

Both Russia and Ukraine are relying on heavy use of drones to launch attacks in the four-year conflict.

It was not immediately clear where the drone shot down over Latvia had come from.

"We can confirm that two Italian Eurofighter jets were scrambled earlier today in response to a drone over Latvian airspace. One of the Eurofighters shot down the drone," a NATO spokesperson told AFP, adding that "two Turkish F-16 fighter jets were also scrambled".

"All aircraft were operating under NATO command," the spokesperson added, adding that "an investigation is ongoing" into the matter.

Earlier on Friday, Latvia's defence ministry wrote on X that NATO "fighter jets have successfully shot down a foreign unmanned aerial vehicle that had entered Latvia as a result of Russian electromagnetic warfare".