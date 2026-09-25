CNN, MS NOW, Politico request court hearing after White House access denied

NATIONAL SECURITY?

The White House Press Office accused CNN in a letter to the cable news outlet of "trafficking in verifiable falsehoods about national security and other issues, and publishing sensitive or classified information," with similar accusations levelled against MS NOW and Politico.



The letter to CNN cited several stories about the US-Iran war and a story on Trump's plans to build a military bunker below the planned East Wing ballroom which allegedly "disclosed 'top-secret' construction details."



Kelly, who was appointed by Trump during his first term, appeared unconvinced.



"The Court is sceptical - at least on this record - that Defendants' interest in safeguarding national security is the actual motivation for, or is even advanced by, the revocation of Plaintiffs' hard passes," the judge said.



In a rare move, the top five US broadcasters said that they were halting pool coverage of the White House - where a broadcaster films on behalf of all television outlets for the day - in solidarity with CNN.



"The public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government. No administration should restrict a news organization because it objects to its reporting," ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox and NBC said.



In their request to Kelly to hold an emergency hearing on Thursday, the media outlets said "time is of the essence."



"CNN is scheduled to be the television pool this evening for (Chinese) President Xi Jinping's visit to the White House," they said.