Military plane with 125 aboard crashes in Colombia. At least 48 rescued

Defence Minister Pedro Sánchez said on X that the plane was carrying troops when the “tragic accident” occurred in Puerto Leguizamo, a remote municipality in the Amazonian province of Putumayo, which borders Peru and Ecuador.

Images shared online by Colombian media outlets showed a black cloud of smoke rising from a field where the plane crashed, and a truck with soldiers rushing to the site.

Carlos Fernando Silva, the commander of Colombia's Air Force, later issued a video saying that 125 people were on board the Hercules C-130 plane, including 114 passengers and 11 crew members. Silva said that at least 48 people were rescued alive as rescue efforts continued at the crash site.

Media outlets shared videos of soldiers being rushed from the site on motorcycles driven by local residents.

“At this moment we do not know details” of the crash Silva said. “Except that the plane had a problem and went down about two kilometres from the airport.” The air force commander added that two planes, with 74 beds, had been sent to the area to fly the injured back to hospitals in Bogota and elsewhere.