Growing concern over low water levels, pollution in Italy’s lakes and rivers after extreme weather

ROME: Environmental groups are increasingly concerned about the state of Italy’s lakes and rivers after months of prolonged hot spells and scorching temperatures.

The country has been at the forefront of extreme weather events. It is currently experiencing a significant drop in temperatures with strong winds and heavy rains, just days after a blistering heatwave.

Many of the nation's rivers and lakes are suffering from a severe lack of water due to the intense heatwaves and droughts, and environmental organisations are worried about the effects of climate change.

They are also sounding the alarm about increased pollution levels in the country’s waterways as a result of the extreme weather.